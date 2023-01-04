GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man has been charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.

Detectives began investigating a cyber tip in April of last year regarding Gastonia resident Christopher Walker, 30, being in possession of exploitative images of underaged children. A search warrant was issued and corroborating evidence was located, according to the police report.

An arrest warrant was obtained in November and on December 30th, Walker was arrested and now faces charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was released on a $75,000 secured bond.