GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 42-year-old Gastonia man charged in the death of his six-week-old infant son pled guilty to second-degree murder in a Gastonia courtroom on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on April 1st at a home on Prancer Lane around 10 a.m. A six-week-old infant boy had gone into cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said. The infant died a short time later.

Detectives identified the father Van Custodio, who had adopted the infant, as the suspect, and initially charged the former Belmont Abbey professor with child abuse before the boy died.

Detectives determined the cardiac arrest was related to injuries sustained that were consistent with being physically abused, the report indicated.