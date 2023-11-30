GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia mayor and longtime city leader Walker Reid died Thursday, the city announced.

Reid was the City of Gastonia’s first elected African American mayor, whose career spanned nearly three decades in public service. He was first elected as mayor from 2017 to 2019 and was re-elected for a four-year term in 2019. He lost November’s election to Richard Franks, but was serving out his final days in the role.

Reid also served as mayor pro tem and city councilman for 22 years, was Mecklenburg County’s assistant fire marshal and a fire service instructor at Gaston College.

A native of Gastonia, he graduated from Hunter Huss High School and studied fire science technology at Gaston College.

The city provide the following statement:

“We are saddened at his death, and he will be dearly missed. The family is asking for privacy and your prayers during this time of bereavement.”

The city said more information about funeral arrangements will be communicated through its social media platforms.