GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gaston County school has cut its semester short for some students due to an outbreak of flu and strep throat cases, school officials confirmed with Queen City News on Friday.

“Unfortunately, we have had an outbreak of flu and strep cases this week in the middle school,” Gaston Christian School officials said. “Due to this outbreak, the administration has decided to call off the classes in the middle school ONLY for the remainder of this semester for the safety and well-being of our students.”

The high school, elementary school, and early childhood development center resumed under normal operations this week and was not affected.

The school also addressed how grading will be affected.

“The semester’s grades will now be calculated based on a 50% evaluation from the first quarter and a 50% evaluation from the second quarter. This approach will ensure fairness and maintain continuity in assessing students’ progress despite the absence of midterm exams.”