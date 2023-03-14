GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say that a 24-year-old Gastonia woman was taken into custody on March 14th after she stabbed her husband.

Around 11 a.m. on March 13th, officers say they were called to a home on Mobile Lane for a stabbing. A 25-year-old man was found with two non-life-threatening stab wounds and taken to the hospital.

After an argument, a woman stabbed her husband, officers claim. She is being held without bond and is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure.