GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Police Department is looking for a man who’s been missing since Oct. 6, 2023.

Rashane Shabar Jackson, 40, frequently walks streets in Gastonia and hangs out on the streets in Charlotte, officials said.

Jackson’s mother reported him missing because he has not contacted her in several months.

Anyone with information on where he may be is urged to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702 or 704-866-3300.