GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gastonia will open Gaston County’s first Social District next weekend.

The area will launch along Main Avenue from CaroMont Heath Park east to Broad Street, part of the Franklin Urban Sports & Entertainment (FUSE) District, on April 28. There, businesses with ABC permits will be able to sell alcoholic beverages to of-age patrons, who would be able to consume them outside in the district and other participating businesses.

The city says the purpose of the venture is to increase downtown walkability and exposure to downtown businesses. It will operate Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We are excited to see the city’s first recognized Social District that will make our city more attractive and open to tourists and visitors, while creating more exposure to our downtown businesses,” said City Manager Michael Peoples. “We thank the businesses that are participating and hope it will be an added feature for their customers.”

Gastonia joins a growing trend in the Charlotte region. Places like Cornelius, Mooresville and Kannapolis have already adopted them in recent years, with others in the exploratory process.

“I am proud to have advocated for this to become a reality in our downtown,” City Councilman Robert Kellogg said in a Facebook post. “I wanted Gastonia to be the first city in Gaston County to initiate it and we are.”

The participating businesses with the district must provide a designated cup with the Social District logo clearly displayed. Patrons can carry it within the Social District boundaries, and enjoy it in other participating establishments. Patrons must be 21 years of age or older and follow state and federal drinking laws.

The city says signage will be located at several entry and exit points along the district border.