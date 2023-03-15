GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia woman is facing insurance fraud charges following an investigation, the North Carolina Department of Insurance announced on Wednesday.

Gastonia resident Diamon Rollinson, 31, faces multiple charges including making a false statement and insurance fraud.

Warrants stated that the offenses occurred at the end of last year and involved claims with Liberty Mutual and State Farm.

Rollinson was held on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar go to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”