CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia woman nabbed $100,000 on a Powerball lottery ticket this week, the North Carolina Lottery announced Thursday.

Gastonia resident Rose Brooks bought the $3 Power Play ticket Monday at the S&D Food Mart on East Garrison Boulevard. The ticket hit a multiplier, doubling the initial $50,000 winnings.

Brooks is taking home $71,277 after taxes.

The main Powerball jackpot has still not been won and Saturday’s drawing now climbs to $925 million, the fourth largest in the games history.