GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The subject of Pride Month will take the stage Tuesday night when representatives who want to talk about LGBTQ Pride and Inclusivity plan to meet with Gastonia City Council members.

In a press release Tuesday morning, community advocate Clark Simon said the public would talk with city leaders about a proclamation declaring June as Pride Month at its regular business meeting.

Simon said supporters will argue the resolution is essential in showing Gastonia as an inclusive community.

Simon, a Gaston County resident who is the former president of Charlotte Pride, said the city council had not acknowledged LGBTQ+ rights since 2018. Local media reported that one councilman, Jim Gallagher, tried to block a pride proclamation last week.

Last year, a city official proposed the proclamation, but the council needed more time to resolve the issue. This year, Simon said he submitted the declaration in advance.

Simon anticipates a group of 20 to appear at the meeting, with the proclamation added as an amendment/admission to tonight’s city council agenda.

The meeting is at Gastonia City Hall at 181 S. South Street. The community plans to meet in the Public Forum Room at 6 p.m.