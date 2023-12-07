GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Businesses that are owed money by the Gastonia Honey Hunters said they do not know how much money they may get back after a bankruptcy filing by the baseball team’s limited liability company.

Last week, NC Gas House Gang LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In the filing, pages of creditors were listed that were owed money, totaling around $4 million.

Queen City News has spoken with two local businesses on the record that are owed money: SN Radio LLC, headed by Kings Mountain Mayor Scott Neisler, who owns a radio station that broadcast Honey Hunters games for a small fee; and Sigmon Theatrical, who provided in-stadium entertainment at home games.

Neisler is owed $7,000; Sigmon Theatrical about $4,100. Both reported numerous issues getting paid by the team’s management.

“A couple of weeks in, payments start coming in later than planned, and before you know it, payments don’t come in at all without haggling, emailing, knocking on the door, and eventually us not showing up until things got squared (away),” said Caleb Sigmon, with Sigmon Theatrical.

“Time after time, I had a bounced check,” said Neisler. “Time after time, I had been told things would be done that weren’t done.”

Neisler’s and Sigmon’s issues getting paid are among several issues noted with Gastonia Honey Hunters’ money management. Former employees noted issues getting paid, and the bankruptcy filing noted issues paying the team’s bills.

Sigmon, however, painted a bleaker picture of his interactions with Honey Hunters management, saying the delays in payments may have been due to another reason.

“They didn’t have a finance department. They didn’t have a (human resources) department,” said Sigmon. “As we started to get bit by not getting paid or hardly ever, they became some of the most manipulative and dishonest folks we’ve ever worked with.”

Sigmon and Neisler’s words were directed more towards Gastonia Honey Hunters management, and in some instances, direct references were made, especially by Sigmon, to the team’s chief operating officer Veronica Jeon.

Queen City News reached out for a comment from Jeon. While her statement did not specifically addressed what was asked, her statement in full reads:

“NC Gas House Gang, LLC’s legal counsel team is fully engaged and working diligently to address all legal matters. Since this involves legal proceedings, we are limited in what information or comments we can share at this current time; however, we look forward to providing additional information as soon as possible. We thank everyone for the continued support.”

Neisler noted that he expects “pennies on the dollar” back for the services he provided to the Gastonia Honey Hunters. Sigmon said he is not expecting any money back, as a result of the team’s bankruptcy filing.