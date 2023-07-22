GASTONIA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 85 near Cox Road was closed for the latter part of Saturday after a crash, according to NCDOT.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on July 22. For several hours all southbound lanes were closed while investigators reviewed the site and crews cleaned up the area.

Heads up #Charlotte-area drivers: a portion of Interstate 85 is closed due to a crash. Use https://t.co/xOx30SSVBK for the latest traffic info. pic.twitter.com/GKgZqUNp8X — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) July 23, 2023

Gastonia Police are the lead investigators in the incident.

Queen City News has reached out to officials to see what led up to the crash and the extent of injuries.