GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bankruptcy judge has granted a motion from the City of Gastonia to pursue “rights and remedies” to its relationship with the Gastonia Honey Hunters, “with respect to the Lease Agreement, the Operating Agreement, the Real Property, and the Stadium”, according to an order filed in United States Bankruptcy Court this week.

The motion is part of the larger filing from NC Gas House Gang LLC, who manage the Gastonia Honey Hunters. The organization made a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing earlier this month following a series of financial issues.

According to the filing document, the team owes $4 million between loans and outstanding payments and has a deficit of $721 in its checking account. The filing was made in Maryland, where owner Brandon Bellamy resides.

The team’s chief operating officer, Veronica Jeon, admitted to cash flow problems with the organization earlier this year.

Queen City News has spoken with a number of businesses who are owed money by the Gastonia Honey Hunters, who noted repeated issues with payments from the organization.

NC Gas House Gang LLC has filed an opposition to the order, saying it “was not afforded any time for discovery or any other meaningful pre-trial preparation.”

In addition to the federal bankruptcy filing, Maryland state records also indicate the Internal Revenue Service has issued a lien on NC Gas House Gang LLC for over $11,000.

A scheduling order was also released this week in the bankruptcy case. NC Gas House Gang LLC has been ordered to have a plan for reorganization by February 29, 2024.

Any extension to that deadline must be filed before January 30, 2024.

Statement from the City of Gastonia sent to Queen City News:

“The City of Gastonia is gratified that the bankruptcy judge has granted the City’s motion for relief from the federal bankruptcy court proceedings filed by NC Gas House Gang, LLC in Maryland.

The City will now move forward with scheduling a hearing on our lawsuit in Gaston County Superior Court to regain sole possession of the ballpark so that it can be prepared for future events and baseball in 2024.”