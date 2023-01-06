GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspected 14-year-old was arrested after leading officers on a stolen car chase with a one-year-old inside the vehicle Friday in Gastonia, according to the police department.

The incident ended around 6:30 p.m. at Highway 321 and Main Avenue’s intersection.

Police responded to a call stating a one-year-old child was in a stolen vehicle and pursued that car.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and officers located the child. The suspect was apprehended on the scene.

Officials tell QCN a cruiser crashed during the chase, but it is unclear how.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.