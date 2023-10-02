GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Honey Hunters took their foes to one final game, but the Lancaster (Pa.) Barnstormers wrapped up the 2023 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball title on Sunday.

The Honey Hunters, playing on their home turf at CaroMont Health Park, lost 7-1 to Lancaster in a winner-take-all Game 5.

Gastonia finished the season with a league-leading 79 wins. To get to the finals, the team bested rival High Point to take the South Division series.

Your Game 5 highlights are brought to you by @PALottery 🏆



The 'Stormers best the Honey Hunters in Game 5 by a final score of 7-1, coming back from down 2-1 in the series to win back to back Atlantic League titles! pic.twitter.com/Zuqw1jUsTo — Lancaster Barnstormers (@gobarnstormers) October 1, 2023

Gastonia lost the series’ first game in Pennsylvania, 3-2. The Honey Hunters bounced back, winning the second (12-3) and third games (7-3). Lancaster took Game 4 (9-8) before closing the series on Sunday.