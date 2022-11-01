GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A machete-wielding suspect on a bicycle attacked three men in Gastonia, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing incident around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, near 400 Redding Street.

Three men were found suffering from various injuries and were transported to an area medical center. They told Gastonia officers they were doing work outside in the area when a suspect rode up on a bicycle and assaulted them.

The victims and the suspect were not known to each other, and the suspect fled the scene. A description was given to officers and the suspect was arrested about two hours later. He had a machete on him, records showed.

The suspect has not yet been identified.