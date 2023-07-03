GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police arrested and charged a 20-year-old man after a brief standoff involving gunfire on June 30.

Authorities charged Khalif Haynes Bigelow after he fired a gun at an adult male in the 200 block of Pryor Street around 7:30 p.m. this past Friday. A police officer heard gunfire and saw Bigelow run into his house.

During a standoff, Bigelow allegedly pointed a handgun at police and refused to exit the house. The man later surrendered 45 minutes later without any additional incidents. Officers found a handgun inside the house.

Additional officers found several spent shell casings in front of the home.

Police took Bigelow to the Gaston County Jail where he faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property, assaulting an officer with a firearm, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Bigelow is at the jail on a million-dollar bond.