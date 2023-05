GASTONIA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say that they have made an arrest in the April murder of 25-year-old Demallon White.

Detectives say that Vale resident, 25-year-old Quinton Palmer-Whitesides, was taken into custody in Cleveland County on March 9th and was transported to the Faston County Jail. He is being held without bond.

On April 29th, Demallon White was found shot in an apartment on Pebblestone Way, officers say.