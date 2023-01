GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 65-year-old man that was reported missing Wednesday was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle collision in Gaston County, according to the police department.

The collision happened around 5:00 p.m. on the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road near Titman Road.

Police say the collision involved one car in the creek area; the person was the vehicle’s sole occupant.

The family has been notified of his death.