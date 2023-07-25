GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a missing woman who is nine months pregnant.

Authorities say Cissy Lee Collins was last known to be at 738 Forest Drive.

They say Collins is nine months pregnant. She was wearing black shorts and a white shirt when last seen.

There’s no information about a due date or when people last saw Collins in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Collins should call detectives at 704-854-6651.