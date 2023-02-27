GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a motorcycle passenger died in a collision with a Rock Hill 16-year-old driver, Gastonia Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 8 p.m. last Thursday near 800 W. Franklin Boulevard.

Gastonia resident Natalie Hubbard, 30, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where they were pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Hubbard was a passenger on a motorcycle when it collided with a Volvo sedan, for unknown reasons that are still under investigation, according to the police report.

The driver of the motorcycle, 34-year-old Belmont resident Justin Tadlock, was taken to an area medical center to be treated for serious injuries. The 16-year-old female from Rock Hill who was driving the Volvo was not injured, officers said.

The Volvo was attempting to turn left into a parking lot and traveling westbound while the motorcycle was traveling eastbound, records showed.

There is no mention of any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.