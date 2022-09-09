GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gastonia Honey Hunters fans left today’s game with a piece of history.

It wasn’t a foul ball or a home run — hundreds of fans left with autographs and selfies from NBA legend Earvin Magic Johnson, and for fans both young and old, they hoped for a sprinkle of magic for the few seconds they got with him.

“I mean, he’s the greatest point guard ever, so… he’s really cool,” young fan Cooper Jones said.

That was an overwhelming feeling for all of the fans.

They were waiting in purple and gold, Michigan State green, and even Honey Hunters apparel to see Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Some fans were waiting at least five hours before the gates opened — saying this was the opportunity of a lifetime.

“My mother turned 81, and he took a picture with her; he said turning 81, he had to get that picture, so that was awesome,” said Dr. Valerie Holmes-Waddell

Johnson’s mother is from North Carolina, so he considers this another home. When he comes back, he’s grounded.

He says that’s what’s helped him keep the same persevering mindset he’s had since he was young.

“All my summers were spent in North Carolina when I was a child, so when you think about Talboro, the Rocky Mountain, that’s all my family, and so I’m always happy to come back, southern hospitality and great BBQ.”

Johnson’s had a busy year, rolling out two documentaries detailing his time as a Laker. The HBO Max “Winning Time” series details the “Showtime Lakers,” but Johnson wasn’t a part of the production.

Nevertheless, he’s enjoying meeting new fans.

“I think it’s great for the young fans who’ve really never seen me play and also understand the greatness of the Lakers,” Johnson said.

It’s been 31 years since he told the world he was diagnosed with HIV and would be retiring from the game he loved.

But he took no credit for keeping himself healthy and in the community.

He handed that off to god and his wife of 29 years, Cookie Johnson.

“To always still give back and try to affect change, and the autograph session was unbelievable and meeting so many great people here in Gastonia, so that’s what it’s all about,” Johnson said.

Majority owner Brandon Bellamy says he’s glad Johnson could come out and enjoy the game and fans.

“Anytime you can get him to come through, it’s fantastic. He inspires me; it’s great being in business with him.”

This is the second year the Honey Hunters have been in play.

Last season, they finished last, and this season is a vast turnaround; they’re now first in the league.

“We’ve broken some records in the Atlantic League, we’ve had the most stolen bases in league history, we’re killing the game right now,” Bellamy said.