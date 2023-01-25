GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia fraudster was sentenced after a judge told him he didn’t learn his lesson the first time around, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday.

Gastonia resident Joseph DiBruno Jr., 54, will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a credit union.

Court records showed that in 2008 DiBruno was sentenced to more than 21 years after pleading guilty to fraud conspiracy. He was released on home confinement in 2020, where he then proceeded to obtain or attempt to obtain loans based on fraudulent statements.

At least five fraudulent loans totaling over $120,000 in funds from two financial institutions were sought, documents showed.

Judge Frank Whitney said DiBruno ‘never learned his lesson’ and got ‘right back in the game.’