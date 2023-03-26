GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an officer-involved shooting and a domestic incident that took place at a home in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident Sunday morning around 5 a.m. by a residence near 300 Osceola St.

Gastonia Police initially said they were called on regarding an apparent domestic-related incident and a man inside a home threatening a woman.

A suspect was shot and killed by an officer, Gastonia Police confirmed. Another man on the scene was injured by the deceased and was transported to an area medical center with life-threatening injuries.