GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers attempting to serve a search warrant in Gastonia were shot at Sunday morning, Gastonia Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 7:18 a.m. at a home on North Falls Street. Officers learned officers from another jurisdiction had been attempting to serve a search warrant at a home when a car drove by and opened up fire, according to the police report.

No injuries were reported, there is no mention of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.