GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia city leaders have approved an on-demand bus system that’s similar to a ride-share service.

After being unanimous approval at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the transit service from River North Transit LLC will launch on July 1 and will operate on a 36-month contract for $1.65 million.

Potential riders will be able to book and pay for trips online. They are typically picked up at their preferred destination.

The city will provide a fleet of up to 14 branded, licensed and insured vehicles, including four Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles.