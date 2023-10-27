GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A young man who school authorities said was possibly armed is now in custody after he was spotted near a Gastonia school playground Friday.

The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 27, at Victory Christian Academy located along Carolina Avenue in Gastonia.

School officials told Queen City News that the young man, who appeared to have a weapon, was spotted walking up and down the road next to their playground.

“We immediately went into lockdown mode according to our protocol and notified authorities. They responded quickly and had the suspect in custody within minutes without incident and were given the all-clear status,” Principal Kim Franklin explained.

Franklin said the school has lockdown drills often to prepare for events like this, but said they never want to be in a position to use them.

“I am very proud of my faculty, staff, and students who followed protocol and prevented anyone from being hurt. We are very appreciative of Gastonia law enforcement and all they do to keep us safe every day,” Franklin said on Friday.

QCN has reached out to Gastonia authorities for further information on this incident.