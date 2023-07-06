GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I was like, ‘I can’t have my phone; what kind of sense that make?'” said a man leaving the Gaston County courthouse.

It’s a question many were asking as they went in to attend a court hearing or handle other business. There is a new ban on cellphones, laptops, and tablets. It started on July first, and it’s surprising to everyone who didn’t know about the rule.

“I came from Bessemer City down to get a deed for my house,” said Betty. “I was shocked when I had to walk one, two, three, four, five, six city blocks back to take my phone.”

Gaston County sheriff’s deputies are enforcing the rule and say the senior resident superior court judge ordered the move. Signs informing people about the ban have been up for two months, and if you walk in with a phone, deputies are asking you to take the phone back to your car.

Or figure out what to do with it.

You can’t leave the phone with deputies, meaning some people had to get creative.

“Walked out and hid my phone,” said one man. “Then, when they gave us a break, I went outside and made sure it was still there and checked my phone. That was it when I left the court; it was still there. Went and got my phone, and now I’m leaving.”

Deputies say there is a sign on the courtroom doors saying no cellphone usage, but in some cases, people have recorded proceedings, which was the next step.

There are exceptions, including press members, staff members in the courthouse, and people with evidence on their phones.

There’s also a free phone for people to use in the courthouse, but people doing business say the rule is cutting off a lifeline.

“My kids would have a fit if they knew I did not have my phone where I could call for help,” added Betty, saying she recently fell, and her children like to keep in contact with her.

“It’s 2023; don’t nobody know numbers by heart anymore,” added one person. “I’m going in here; okay, I’m going to call. If you know some numbers by heart, you might be alright, but if you don’t, you’re just S.O.L.”