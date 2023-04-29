GASTONIA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say a man is dead and two to three suspects are on the run after a shooting in southeast Gastonia.

Officers say they were called just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29th, to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Pebblestone Way. They found a man who had been shot inside one of the homes. He died from his injuries.

Two to three suspects were seen running away after the shooting, officers say. Police have yet to publicly identify those involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with Queen City News for updates.