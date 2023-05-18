GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly stealing a car in Gastonia Wednesday night and striking three police cars while fleeing with it.

Just before 10 p.m. May 17, Gastonia Police say officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of West Franklin Blvd. In refence to a stolen car report. Officers quickly located the car in a parking lot almost four miles east, near Adventure Landing. That’s when the suspect allegedly began to flee.

GPD says officers located the stolen car once again in the area of Versailles Lane, off South New Hope Road, and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver struck three marked GPD police cars as it again fled the area.

The driver continued to flee from police, lost control of the car, and struck a utility pole on South New Hope Road and Armstrong Park Road, GPD said. After hitting the pole, the driver reportedly fled on foot from the now-disabled car.

Officers pursued the driver on foot, arrested him without further incident in the 1700 block of South New Hope Road, and identified him as a17-year-old.

There were no serious injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated felony flee or elude, hit and run, and additional charges. He was transported to the Gaston County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Officers are working with the Department of Juvenile Justice for additional charges against the juvenile.