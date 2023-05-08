GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who was wanted for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Kohl’s has been charged, Gastonia Police said on Monday.

VIDEO: Suspect pepper sprays employee, steals $80K worth of jewelry in Gastonia, police say

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident in January at a Kohl’s on East Franklin Boulevard.

Bessemer City resident James Willard, 31, was identified as the suspect. Willard had already been jailed in another county on unrelated charges and was served with the new charges and transported to Gaston County Jail.

He is accused of using a hammer to smash a wedding ring display case and then stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry after pepper-spraying a female employee.