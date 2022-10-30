GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police in Gastonia say they’re aware of a video making the rounds on social media showing a biker yelling a racial slur at another driver.

The video has garnered over two million views on TikTok. Gastonia’s police spokesperson confirmed to Queen City News the video was filmed in Gastonia, and the Handels Ice Cream shop on East Franklin Street can be seen in the background.

The spokesperson says there has been no police report filed to his knowledge.