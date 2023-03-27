GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Have you bought a Powerball ticket in Gastonia? You might be missing out on $100,000.

NC Education Lottery officials said a winning ticket purchased for the October 5, 2022, drawing is set to expire on April 4.

The ticket was sold at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart at 7015 Union Road and matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the drawing to win the $100,000 prize.

The winning numbers for the drawing were:

26-30-33-37-62-6

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

The winner has until 5 p.m. on April 4 to present the ticket at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.