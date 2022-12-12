GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday.

Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road.

An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, entered and robbed the store and then fled, according to the police report.

The two men left the scene in a Honda Civic.