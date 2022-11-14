GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was found dead inside a home that caught on fire Monday night, according to the Gaston County Police.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Linwood Road near Davis Park Road.
Police say an adult female, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
There is no word yet if there are any other injuries or if the fire has been controlled.
