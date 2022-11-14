GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was found dead inside a home that caught on fire Monday night, according to the Gaston County Police.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Linwood Road near Davis Park Road.

Police say an adult female, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

BREAKING:

GPD assisting @GastoniaFire with a house fire in 2500 block of Linwood Rd.



Adult female located deceased inside the home.



Initial call for house fire rcvd at 9:48pm



Updates posted as additional info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/hyibNFbwQw — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) November 15, 2022

There is no word yet if there are any other injuries or if the fire has been controlled.

Details are extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.