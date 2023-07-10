GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a woman trying to steal baseball cards and ice cream with the help of a boyfriend got arrested in the Walmart parking lot last week.

A Gastonia Police Officer investigating a shoplifter got word of another alleged shoplifter running from the Walmart off Myrtle School Road with ice cream and baseball cards valued at $400.

That officer took off after 42-year-old Deborah Sue Aiken, who dropped a bookbag in the process.

As the officer tried to apprehend Aiken, a man approached and pushed the officer away. Aiken broke free and kept running through the parking lot. The officer managed to catch up with Aiken again and arrested her. The boyfriend fled in a different direction.

Aiken is in the Gaston County Jail on a $10,000 bond. She’s facing charges of larceny and resisting a public officer.