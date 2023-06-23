CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration Friday for Cherryville related to the damage that occurred from severe storms that devastated the area last month.

The Gaston County city suffered damages from straight-line winds and a supercell thunderstorm on May 16. The declaration makes additional assistance available to the city.

“This state disaster declaration will help the people of Cherryville as they recover from strong winds and a thunderstorm,” said Cooper in the declaration.

Following the city’s state of emergency declarations, local and state emergency management officials conducted a joint preliminary damage assessment and determined that Cherryville has incurred more than $10,000 in disaster-related damages.

STORM FALLOUT ⛈️ | The City of Cherryville is asking for state funding after a weather event caused around $500K worth of damage in May. Latest from @DanielDPierce: https://t.co/7d3NnyiCBN pic.twitter.com/FhTfPy0CUa — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 3, 2023

More than 30 poles were broken entirely, and 20 transformers were destroyed from the storm, City Manager Brian Dalton reported earlier this month. He said the estimated cost of rebuilding three of the four electrical circuits is around $300,000.

The city declared a State of Emergency on May 17.

The Governor’s Order authorizes state-funded disaster assistance in the form of public assistance grants to eligible local governments for debris clearance and emergency protective measures. This disaster declaration expires 60 days after issuance.

Cherryville would not qualify for federal assistance based on the preliminary damage assessment, the declaration said.