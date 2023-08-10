GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The grand reopening of the Belmont Drive-In is ‘coming very soon,’ according to the owners who shared the exciting news on social media.

“We truly can’t wait for nights under the stars serving our amazing community,” the Belmont Drive-In said late Wednesday night. “We couldn’t be more thankful for all the support!”

The drive-in said once their concession stands open, to please help support them. “Our concession is what keeps the drive-in alive!” they explained.

The Belmont Drive-In shared that they passed inspection on Monday, Aug. 7 after ‘a lot of hard work and tons of money.’

The Belmont Drive-In opened to the public back in 1946. It shut down in 2014 when film companies reportedly stopped sending movies on 35-millimeter film, forcing local drive-ins to move from film projectors to new digital projectors.

A new digital projector would have cost roughly $100,000 at that time. In 2014, the Belmont Drive-In could not afford a new projector and had to close. It has sat dormant since.

Queen City News is working to find out the exact opening date.