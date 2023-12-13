LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car crash on northbound Interstate 85 has closed two lanes during an already busy time in Gaston County Wednesday night.

According to N.C. Department of Transportation, the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. at mile marker 23 at the exit for Lowell and McAdenville – as drivers are lined up to see the famous Christmas Town lights.

The scen is expected to eb cleaed by 7:15 p.m.

NCDOT is offering the following detour: Motorists must take Exit 22 (South Main St.). Follow S. Main St. and take a left onto U.S. 74 East. Continue on U.S. 74 East and take a left onto N.C. 7. Continue and take a left onto McAdenville Road, then take a right to re-access I-85 North.