GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car crash closed down two lanes of northbound Interstate 85 in Gastonia Tuesday afternoon.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 4:07 p.m., causing the two left lanes of I-85 North to closed after Exit 21 (Cox Road).

Traffic is backed up beyond Exit 17 (U.S. 321) as of 4:35 p.m. There is a detour in place:

Motorists must exit onto Cox Road and turn left on U.S. 74 East. Continue on U.S. 74 and take a left onto Main Street to re-access I-85 North.

The incident cleared at 4:40 p.m.