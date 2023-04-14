GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer partially closed Interstate-85 southbound on Friday, according to NCDOT and Gastonia Police.
The accident happened Friday, April 14, on I-85 between Bessemer City Road and the Route 321 exits, Gastonia Police said. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Earlier, the road was closed two miles just after Exit 17.
Authorities anticipate the road will be reopened before 2 p.m.
Detour Information: Motorists are asked to take Exit 21 (Cox Rd) and turn left or take Exit 20 (New Hope Rd) and turn left. Continue, then right onto US-29/US-74 West. Continue US-29/US-74 West to re-access I-85 South.” according to NCDOT.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.