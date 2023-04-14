N.C. DOT says I-85 wreck in Gastonia has closed southbound lanes this morning.

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer partially closed Interstate-85 southbound on Friday, according to NCDOT and Gastonia Police.

The accident happened Friday, April 14, on I-85 between Bessemer City Road and the Route 321 exits, Gastonia Police said. No injuries have been reported at this time.

🚧 TRAFFIC ADVISORY:



Jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking left lanes of westbound I-85 between Bessemer City Rd and Route 321 exits. Only far right lane getting by for now.



No injuries reported.



Seek alternate route or watch for traffic direction. pic.twitter.com/7NV33dj9Ph — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) April 14, 2023

Earlier, the road was closed two miles just after Exit 17.

Authorities anticipate the road will be reopened before 2 p.m.

Detour Information: Motorists are asked to take Exit 21 (Cox Rd) and turn left or take Exit 20 (New Hope Rd) and turn left. Continue, then right onto US-29/US-74 West. Continue US-29/US-74 West to re-access I-85 South.” according to NCDOT.