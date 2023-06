A wreck is causing delays on Interstate 85 this morning in Gaston County.

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two lanes are blocked near Exit 13 on Interstate 85 North Friday morning in western Gaston County.

The wreck is causing delays from Exit 14 all the way to Exit 23 in McAdenville.

SigAlert says the wreck is causing stop and go delays this morning.