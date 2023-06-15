GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sherry Maples says doing business at Fine and Fancy Flowers Wednesday morning was tough.

She continues thinking about the accident when a tractor-trailer carrying scrap metal overturned.

“Glad the driver was not hurt,” Maples said. “Property can be replaced; the mess was extensive.”

WILD VIDEO: Doorbell footage from a Gastonia home shows an 18-wheeler lose control and flip (Video courtesy of Jenna George).



U.S. Highway 321 between Jackson Road and West 12th Street from her shop’s window. She can also see the signposting a 35-mile-per-hour speed limit.

“I worry a lot,” said Maples. “When my kids were learning to drive, worried about my children. Our van, the delivery van, has been hit here in front. We’ve had an employee hit here.”

There are plenty of marks on the roadway, sidewalk, and other property from the accident. The question is, who is in charge of enforcement?

A city of Gastonia spokesperson says it’s a state road.

An NCDOT spokesperson wrote a statement about a possible traffic light, but there is a signal at Jackson Road and warning signs on U.S. Highway 321 North of a traffic signal ahead before going downhill.

The spokesperson further wrote:

“Other analysis may determine other methods that may provide more benefit like increased law enforcement, speed limit signage, improved pavement markings or other techniques.”

“We’ve been here for 46 years,” Maples added. “We have never seen any changes made.”

Maples says N.C. Highway Patrol was out a couple of days ago, but something more permanent is needed because some motorists need to get the message about the 35-mile-per-hour speed limit.

“I don’t know if monitoring with police presence or whatever more to stop the speeders.”

NCDOT says the residents can call the division office in Shelby to request a survey be done on the area.