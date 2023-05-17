GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gaston County man can finally get a new car after winning $200,000 on a scratch-off.

Thomas Perry purchased his $5 Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Save Mart on Union Road in Gastonia.

“When I saw the number, I had to go back in the store and scan it to see if it was real,” he said.

Perry collected his prize money at lottery headquarters in Raliegh Tuesday. He took home $142,501 after taxes.

“You just don’t know how much this win will help me,” Perry said. “Now I can finally get my car.”

Though he hasn’t decided which car he’ll get, he says he simply wants ‘something dependable.’

“I’m just happy I can finally get some things I really need,” Perry said.