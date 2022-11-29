GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 85 South in Gastonia is closed following a vehicle crash just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

NC Department of Transportation officials anticipate reopening the road around 6 p.m.

Traffic is backed up before the McAdenville exit. Travelers should exit the interstate in Belmont and go US-29/US-74.

https://t.co/FLI1EWOLE8, I-85, South, MM 17, In Gastonia, Other, Road Closed, at 11/29 12:48 PM — NCDOT I-85 (@NCDOT_I85) November 29, 2022

The road is closed near Exit 17 N. Chester Street.

This is a developing story.