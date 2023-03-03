LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The point of starting a business is ultimately making a profit. But sometimes business owners are making much more than that.

A lot of that has to do with fun and memories.

“It is definitely a legacy,” Billy Thompson said.

Thompson is the owner of Kate’s Skating Rink in Lowell. Behind the flashing lights, the rows of skates, and the colorful carpet is a building that has provided, generation after generation, a place to escape.

“This has always been my rink,” Ava Buckner said. “I always tell people that it’s more than a building to me. It’s my best friend.”

The Lowell location had operated for 40 years.

Since she could walk, Buckner has spent more days than not at the rink – whether it’s to show up for shifts, train for competitions, or find peace.

“Whenever I had times where I was upset or had those moments of depression or anger or sadness, I would come here and let it all out on this floor,” Buckner said.

The rink has been a first fun memory for many.

“The first time I was ever on skates, I was two years old here,” Breanna Taylor said.

Taylor grew up skating at Kate’s Skating Rink. Three years ago, it became her very first job.

“It’s just a whole different roundabout than a work. It’s not a job. It’s not a place. It’s a home,” Taylor said.

After over 40 years in business, the Lowell staple shuts its doors this weekend.

“I’ve had people come up to me in the rink, and they say that ‘I’ve grew up here,’ and they started crying,” Thompson said.

Three generations of Thompsons have owned Kate’s Skating Rink.

Thompson took over the family business at age 21 as a third-generational owner.

He’s currently operating three rinks in the area, which will be dwindling to two due to operational costs.

“We don’t look at it as closing,” Thompson said. “We are consolidating. We’re moving.”

Taylor admits she looked forward to a future memory with her kids one day at the rink.

“It sort of hit home because I wanted kids to be able to come here whenever I have my kids. So, it is just a bummer to see that it is gone,” Taylor said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

While Sunday will mark the end of an era for the Lowell icon, the legacy will live on through stories, learned skills, or a 10-minute drive to Kate’s Skating Rink Gastonia location. The other rink is in Indian Trail off U.S. 74.

“It is a very humbling this when you really sit back and look at from that perspective at how many families, over the years, our family has touched,” Thompson said.