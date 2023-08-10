GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Kings Mountain man is facing multiple charges in connection to possessing child porn, according to Gaston County Police.

Alex West Pardo, 46, has been charged with three felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child and three felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

In 2021, the Charlotte Field Office of the FBI initiated an investigation of a person uploading and sharing child pornography videos on a peer-to-peer site.

As a result of the investigation, Pardo was identified as the person involved. The case was then passed to the Gaston County Police for further investigation.

Following their investigation, Gaston County Police detectives were able to charge Pardo with possession of child pornography. On Thursday, Aug. 10, Pardo was arrested by the Gaston County Police F.A.S.T. team.

He is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $250,000 secured bond.