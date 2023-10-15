GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of three people for drug trafficking charges, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Officers say they spotted three suspected drug traffickers around 11:15 p.m. on October 13, and, a K-9 officer on C.P. Groves Road near Crowders Creek Road tried to stop the vehicle the suspects were in.

K-9 Ebo (Gaston County Police)

According to authorities, the car, a silver Chevy Malibu, briefly fled before two men jumped out and ran. A woman, “a large amount of narcotics” and a gun were found in the vehicle.

K-9 Ebo found one of the men, officials say. The other man was later found by officers, creating a search boundary.

Officers state that 1 pound of methamphetamine, 50 grams of fentanyl, a stolen firearm and marijuana were seized.

Officials say Alejandro Pena, Carlos Pena and Cesia Enamorado were all arrested and face multiple charges including the following: