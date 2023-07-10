CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The city of Cherryville is facing a lawsuit in a last-ditch effort to stop the sale of the historic museum on East Main Street.

That lawsuit was announced during Monday night’s fiery City Council meeting.

“You are closed-minded, you are closed-business and you are not transparent,” Al Putnam told council members.

Putnam, the president of the Cherryville Historical Association, has said from the start that he’ll fight any attempt to move or replace the town’s Main Street museum.

“It doesn’t belong to you,” he said. “It belongs to the citizens of Cherryville.”

City documents obtained last month by Queen City News do not show the plan that the developer has for the property.

As City Council was set to approve a bid from Cherryville Main Street LLC to purchase the property for $400,000, Putnam announced a lawsuit against the city, the rotary club and six other people.

“You all know that there’s a lawsuit filed for adverse possession claim for real property?” Putnam asked. “So, the property now has been encumbered, there’s a mechanic’s lien on the property, and there’s other things with that and you can’t sell it because it doesn’t belong to you.”

While the city is on the deed, Putnam is claiming ownership through squatters’ rights. In North Carolina, a squatter must occupy a property for at least 20 continuous years to claim possession.

“I’ve got a question for you, Al,” said Cherryville Mayor Henry Beam. “Do you live in Cherryville? Your car has an Oklahoma tag on it.”

The public comment session turned personal and petty.

After Putnam said his name was on the affidavit on the lawsuit, one council member stated, “If you’re a part of that lawsuit, then this council is forbidden to even talk to you […] so I feel this conversation’s over.”

Despite the fireworks, council members unanimously voted to approve the bid for purchase.

“Everything we have done is try to help this town move forward in a positive direction,” Beam said, “not in a negative direction so for someone to say there’s not transparency, I resent that statement.”

It’s not clear if the lawsuit over who owns the property could stall the sale of it.