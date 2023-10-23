DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A beloved Gaston County farm patriarch died last week.

Harold Reid Lineberger died last Thursday at the age of 89. According to his obituary, farm operations will close around 1:20 p.m. Monday for his funeral.

Lineberger, a Korean War veteran who served as a Private First Class in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, earned an animal husbandry degree at N.C. State before working for Rutherford Electric for 30 years.

But it was his farming skills that eventually spurred two area farms: Maple Springs Farm in Dallas and Berry Hill Farm in Iron Station. Family members said Lineberger was a farmer “throughout each season of his life.” After his Rutherford Electric career, Lineberger had a “full, second career” with his farms.

Over the years, the bee-friendly certified farm has hosted school field trips and local berry enthusiasts. It also was an escape for many during the pandemic.

The family will celebrate Harold Lineberger’s life with a service at 3 p.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in the Hardin Community near Dallas. A burial will follow at Saint Luke’s Lutheran Cemetery in Kings Mountain.